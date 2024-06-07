Whoopie Pies Enjoy Sweet 4-2 Victory Over Akron

Portland, Maine - The Maine Whoopie Pies (30-25) defeated the Akron RubberDucks (32-23) on Friday night to notch their 30th win of the season.

Marcelo Mayer extended a ten-game hit streak going one-for-three. CJ Liu earned his first win with a season-high 6.0 innings and nine strikeouts. Theo Denlinger pitched 2.0 perfect with four strikeouts while Felix Cepeda earned his Double-A leading tenth save.

The Whoopie Pies took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second after a brief rain delay. Tyler Miller hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Eddinson Paulino.

Kristian Campbell hit an infield single in the bottom of the third to score Roman Anthony and extend a 2-0 lead. With the base-hit, Campbell has notched at least one hit in every game since his promotion to Double-A this week.

Two runs scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. Anthony reached on his thirteenth double before an RBI single from Kyle Teel would bring him home. The twelfth double of the season for Eddinson Paulino would drive in Teel and extend a 4-0 lead.

Alexfri Planez hit a two-run homer over the Maine Monster in the top of the sixth to account for both of Akron's runs on the day but the Whoopie Pies would come out on top, 4-2 to now split the series at two apiece.

RHP CJ Liu (1-1, 4.24 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out nine. Theo Denlinger (1) earned the hold pitching 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Felix Cepeda (10) earned the save after pitching 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout. LHP Ryan Webb (1-5, 3.47 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, June 8th, 2024 for game five of a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks. First pitch for game five is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Luis Perales (1-0, 0.00 ERA) while Akron will start LHP Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 1.93 ERA).

