Senators Downed by Fightin Phils, 6-3
June 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 6-3 Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Senators scored first with two runs in the 2nd inning for an early 2-0 lead. Reading cut into the lead with a run in the 3rd inning to make it 2-1, then took the lead 3-2 with two runs in the 5th inning. The Sens answered back with a run in the 6th to tie it 3-3. Reading scored two runs to retake the lead in the 7th and extended their lead to 6-3 with another run in the 8th inning. The Senators had two runners on with nobody out to begin the top of the 8th inning but could not capitalize.
THE BIG PLAY
After two batters reached on walks with one out, Carson Taylor singled to drive in the go-ahead run to give Reading a 4-3 lead in the 7th inning.
FILIBUSTERS
Brad Lord allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out four in six innings; his streak of six consecutive wins came to an end with a no-decision... Dylan Crews stole two bases... Brady House went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI... The Senators went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play games four and five of their six-game series with a doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m. Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. The games can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 4:45 p.m.
