Season-High Walk Total Bites Erie against Fisher Cats

June 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie (29-24) tied a season-high with nine walks issued in a 4-1 loss to New Hampshire (25-29) on Friday.

Neither team had a hit through three innings against starters Wilkel Hernandez and Adam Macko. In the fourth, New Hampshire loaded the bases on three walks by Hernandez. With Gabriel Martinez batting and two outs, Devonte Brown was caught out at home plate trying to score on a short wild pitch.

Erie also bypassed a chance to score in the fourth. Carlos Mendoza began the frame with a triple against Macko, but Erie could not score him.

In the fifth, Martinez began the frame with a walk and advanced on Miguel Hiraldo's single, the first hit against Hernandez. Ryan McCarty followed with a three-run home run, giving New Hampshire a 3-0 lead.

Chris Meyers led off Erie's fifth with a double. He advanced on Eliezer Alfonzo's single and scored when Julio Rodriguez grounded into a double play. Erie trailed 3-1.

Hernandez was done after five innings. He allowed three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out a pair of batters. The five walks tied a career-high for Hernandez.

New Hampshire added an insurance run in the eighth when Martinez grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice grounder, making it 4-1.

Erie got the tying run to the plate in the ninth against Ryan Boyer on singles by Hao-Yu Lee and Trei Cruz, but did not score.

Macko (4-2) earned the win with six strong innings. Hernandez (2-2) took the loss. Boyer (3) earned the save.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. as Garrett Burhenn faces CJ Van Eyk.

