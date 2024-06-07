June 7, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS COME UP SHORT IN MORNING MATCHUP The Portland Sea Dogs came up short in 9-7 loss to the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday afternoon. Akron would score four runs in the top of the fourth inning after a double from Milan Tolentino ignited the scoring. A single from Micael Ramirez along with a two-run single from Joe Lampe would complete the inning. Nick Decker doubled (6) in the bottom of the fifth inning to drive in two and cut the Akron lead in half. C.J. Kayfus tripled in the top of the seventh inning to give the RubberDucks a 5-2 edge. Portland scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take their first lead of the day. An RBI double off the bat of Matt Donlan (3) would highlight the inning and propel Portland to a 6-5 lead after eight. In the top of the ninth, Akron countered with four runs of their own to regain the advantage. Akron scored four on four hits with a two-run double from Lampe being the difference maker in the inning to extend a three-run lead. Back-to-back singles in the bottom of the ninth from Anthony and Paulino would have Portland threatening. An RBI groundout from Kyle Teel would drive in Anthony but Akron held strong to take game three, 9-7.

TITLES ON TITLES FOR TEEL Minor League Baseball yesterday announced that Kyle Teel has won Eastern League Player of the Month honors. On the month, Teel slashed.357/.443/.560 and led the league in average (.357), RBI (22) and OPS (1.003). He was third in doubles (eight), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.560) and was fourth in hits (30). Teel is also riding Eastern League Player of the Week honors currently for the week of May 27th-June 2nd. In six games during the week, Teel hit.417 (10-for-24) with six runs scored, three home runs, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases. On Friday night, when the Sea Dogs were down to their final strike, Teel belted a game-tying three-run homer in a game that the Sea Dogs would win 8-6 in ten innings. Teel provided the heroics again on Saturday night, down 4-2 in the ninth inning, Teel hit a grand slam to give the Sea Dogs a 6-4 lead, a game they would go on to win 11-8 in ten innings. Teel hit safely in five of the six games last week including three multi-hit performances. Teel is ranked by MLB.com as the number three prospect in the Red Sox organization and the number 29 prospect in Minor League Baseball.

CAMPBELL JOINS THE CREW, COLLECTS MILB HONORS Kristian Campbell earned a promotion prior to the series with Akron after hitting.306 with 13 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, and 3 SB in fourty games with High-A Greenville this season. In his Double-A debut last night, Campbell went two-for-four with a single and a triple. MILB also announched today that Campbell was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month. With the Greenville Drive, Campbell batted.371/.467/.663 and led the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). He was second in on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.663) and third in hits (33), home runs (six), total bases (59) and fourth in runs (20). He recorded 10 multi-hit games prior to his promotion this month.

SEA DOGS TRANSFORM TO WHOOPIE PIES The Maine Whoopie Pies made their debut at Hadlock Field in 2019. This will mark the fifth time the team has taken the field as the Whoopie Pies. The name change is in celebration of the official state treat of Maine: the whoopie pie. A whoopie pie is two round chocolate cake-like cookies with a sweet, creamy filling or frosting sandwiched between them. Many places claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie including Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The whoopie pie has been a favorite of Mainer's for nearly a century, with the first whoopie pie in Maine being served by Labadie's Bakery in Lewiston in 1925. The Maine State Legislature named the whoopie pie the official state treat in 2011. The world's largest whoopie pie, weighing over 1,000 pounds, was made in South Portland in 2011 by Wicked Whoopies.

ALL-TIME VS AKRON This week will mark the lone series of the season against the Akron RubberDucks. Entering this week, Portland owns a 101-118 all-time record against Akron. Last season, Portland and Akron split the season record 6-6. Former Red Sox manager John Farrell served as the Indians Director of Player Development from 2001- 2006. Prior to moving into Canal Park in 1997, the team played at Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton, OH and were known as the Canton-Akron Indians. Akron was once known as the "Rubber Capital of the World," as the first synthetic rub- ber tire was introduced and marketed in Akron. The city's nickname served as inspiration for the re-branding of the franchise in 2014 as Akron made the transition from the Aeros to the RubberDucks

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 7, 2001 - Luke Wilcox hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to score the eventual winning runs as the Sea Dogs scored a 5-4 win over Akron. Wilcox would hit another grand slam 2 months later, joining Nate Rolison and John Roskos as the only Portland players to hit 2 grand slams in a single season.

PITCHING PREVIEW CJ Liu will have the start in game four of the series. Liu last pitched on June 1st against the Curve in Altoona where he tossed 3.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four. Liu has faced Akron twice in his career back in 2023. Threw the second-ever complete game seven inning no hitter in franchise history on May 5th at Akron where he tossed 7.0 hitless innings allowing two walks with six strikeouts.

