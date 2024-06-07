Yard Goats Lose Home Run Derby Game in Somerset

Bridgewater, NJ- A total of seven home runs were hit on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey with five coming from Somerset, as the Patriots (26-29) ended the Yard Goats (30-24) 4-game win streak with a 12-4 win. Three of the home runs came from Patriots catcher Agustin Ramirez who connected on a solo shot, two-run and three-run blast to extend his Eastern League home run lead to 15. The Yard Goats hit two homers as Ryan Ritter and Braxton Fulford went deep for the first-place Yard Goats. Harford won the first three games in Somerset and needs a win on Saturday or Sunday to claim its second straight series.

The Yard Goats lead in the division is down to one-half game as the Sea Dogs defeated Akron on Friday night in Portland. 14 games remain in the first half of the season which concludes on June 23rd, and the second half begins on June 25th.

Somerset scored the first two runs of the game in the first inning as Agustin Ramirez cranked a two-run homer against Hartford starter Carson Palmquist. The Patriots added three more in the second inning on another home run by Ramirez. Palmquist retired the first two batters and then an error allowed the inning to continue. Yankees #2 prospect Spencer Jones followed with a single and then Ramirez belted a three-run homer to make it 5-0.

The Yard Goats made it 5-1 when Ryan Ritter smashed a solo home run in the third inning off Patriots starter Trystan Vrieling. Somerset got a run in the bottom of the frame to make it a 6-1 game after three innings. The Yard Goats added a run in the fourth and it was 6-2. However, Somerset continued to hit long balls. Spencer Jones belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, Jared Wegner homered in the fifth and Ramirez hit his third home run, a solo shot in the eighth.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Andrew Quezada will start for the Yard Goats, and LHP Brock Selvidge will pitch for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.

