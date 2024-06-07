Baysox' Winning Streak Snapped by Rumble Ponies on Friday Night

June 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, M.D. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, saw their four-game winning streak snapped by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a 7-2 final on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (28-26) found the offense hard to come by on Friday. The only runs came on a sixth-inning two-run home run off the bat of Samuel Basallo. A ball that traveled an estimated 444 feet made it a 3-2 Binghamton lead at the time. Friday's long ball was the tenth launched by Basallo this season - good for fourth-most in the Eastern League. The 19-year-old has also homered in back-to-back games.

The Baysox were held to just four additional hits on Friday apart from the Basallo long ball. Rumble Ponies' right-handed starter Joander Suarez (W, 3-3) struck out 10 Baysox batters through six and two-third innings. Bowie threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh following a one-out double by Silas Ardoin, but were unable to push him home.

Bowie fell behind early on Friday, as Baysox right-handed starter Trace Bright struck out four through two scoreless frames, before allowing a solo home run to Binghamton's Jaylen Palmer to lead off the third. Bright (L, 0-5) allowed two baserunners to lead off the fifth before being lifted from the game. The Rumble Ponies went on to plate two in the fifth to take a commanding 3-0 lead. Binghamton would reassert their edge in the eighth by bringing accross three more runs on a pair of doubles, before Palmer blasted his second home run of the game in the top of the ninth.

The loss snaps a season-high winning streak for the Baysox, who still sit three and a half games back, occupying fourth place in the six-team Southwest division, with 14 games remaining for Bowie in the first half.

The Baysox continue their six-game home stand against the Rumle Ponies Saturday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Kyle Brnovich (4-1, 3.27) will get the start for Bowie.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.