Palmer Homers Twice, Ponies Back in "W" Column with Victory Over Baysox Friday Night

June 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BOWIE, MD - Jaylen Palmer homered twice and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-26) snapped a three-game skid with a 7-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium. Rumble Ponies starter Joander Suarez (3-3) was superb as well, allowing only two runs over a season-high six and two thirds innings. The right-hander issued only one walk and struck out ten batters for a second straight start, the latter tying his season high.

Palmer put the Ponies up 1-0 with a solo home run to right off Trace Bright (0-5) to lead off the third. He then bookended the scoring in the ninth with a solo blast over the left field wall that put Binghamton up 7-2. Palmer now has four home runs on the season and finished the night 2-for-3 with a walk.

The Ponies loaded the bases to begin the fifth, setting up Matt Rudick's sacrifice fly that made it 2-0 Binghamton. The next batter, Rowdey Jordan, lined an RBI single up against the left field wall to score Drake Osborn and put the Ponies ahead 3-0.

Samuel Basallo hit a two-run homer in the sixth to pull Bowie (28-26) to within 3-2. It's his second home run in as many nights.

Binghamton would respond in the eighth against Ryan Long, who came in for Bright in the fifth. Rudick and Jordan began the frame with singles to right. Alex Ramírez followed with a two-run double to right center field that extended the Ponies lead to 5-2. Later in the frame, Jeremiah Jackson's RBI double brought home Ryan Clifford to make it 6-2 and complete the four-run frame.

Paul Gervase pitched two scoreless innings in relief to finish the game, with one walk and five strikeouts. Suarez, Gervase, and Daniel Juarez combined to allow just two walks and strike out 16.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Baysox on Saturday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Palmer is the second Binghamton player this season to have a multi-homer game (Jeremiah Jackson, 5/26/24 @ Reading)...Clifford drew a walk in the eighth to extend his on-base streak to nine games and has now reached base in 14 of his last 15 contests...Rudick had a hit and a walk to extend his on-base streak to ten games...Jordan had his seventh multi-hit game of the season, with a run scored and an RBI...Ramírez reached base three times.

