Bats Quieted in 3-1 Squirrels Loss to Curve

June 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to five hits and fell against the Altoona Curve, 3-1, on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (26-29) scored their lone run on a solo homer in their second straight loss to the Curve (18-37).

The Curve struck for a run in the top of the third inning to open the scoring. With one out, Jase Bowen reached on an error and advanced to third on two more errors. Two matters later, Joe Perez singled him in to score.

Dylan Cumming (Loss, 0-1) made his first Double-A start and struck out five batters over four innings, allowing one unearned run.

In the sixth, Carter Bins drove an RBI single to extend the Curve lead to 2-0.

Carter Howell broke the shutout with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, the first hit allowed by Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen (Win, 1-4) since the second inning.

Chen finished his night with nine strikeouts over a career-high eight innings.

Ben Madison struck out seven consecutive batters from the sixth through eighth innings. The Curve snapped that streak with a two-out single by Sammy Siani in the eighth, who later scored on a bases-loaded walk by pinch-hitter Yoyner Fajardo to extend the lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Will Wilson led off with a single and advanced to second on a groundout, but Tyler Samaniego (Save, 1) held the Flying Squirrels off the scoreboard to close the game.

The series continues on Saturday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (4-2, 2.28) will start for Richmond countered by Altoona right-hander Sean Sullivan (1-5, 3.12). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Saturday is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with the Flying Squirrels wearing special "Marvel-ized" jerseys on the field and special appearances by Spider-Man and Iron Man. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

