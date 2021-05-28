Yamaguchi, Johnson Each Earn Player of the Week Honors

West Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento River Cats right-hander Shun Yamaguchi was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week for May 17-23. Additionally, outfielder Bryce Johnson earned Player of the Week honors for May 4-9.

Yamaguchi, the 33-year-old from Nakatsu, Japan, had his best River Cats outing, striking out an MiLB career-high nine and forcing eight ground outs in 6.1 innings. Aside from keeping Aces hitters off balance with his forkball, he also notched his first MiLB hit on a single up the middle. The award is Yamaguchi's first in MiLB play and the River Cats' first since lefty Conner Menez won Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week on June 4, 2018 by striking out eight El Paso Chihuahuas in seven innings of one-hit ball.

Johnson's hot start to the 2021 season continued well after securing the opening-week honors. He recorded a hit in each of his first five games, totaling 13 hits with seven going for extra bases. And though the avid base-stealer failed to record a stolen base during that streak, he's nabbed seven bags since and is tied for second in all of Triple-A.

