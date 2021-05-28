Three Rainiers Launch Home Runs, Reno Snaps Tacoma's Five-Game Winning Streak

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers had their five-game winning streak snapped Thursday night by the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field, 11-4. Tacoma got solo home runs from catcher Luis Torrens, center fielder Dillon Thomas and first baseman Sam Travis, and the club has 15 home runs over their last six games.

Reno (14-5) scored 3 first inning runs against Tacoma (10-9) starter Zack Weiss (0-1) before Torrens crushed a 2-2 pitch from Aces hurler Josh Green (3-0) in the 2nd inning. Torrens has three home runs over his last five games and has reached base safely in all five contests.

Tacoma right-hander Ryan Dull gave up 3 runs over 1 1/3 innings, followed by southpaw Aaron Fletcher who surrendered 3 runs in 1 2/3 frames. Lefty Williams Jerez was charged with a pair of runs over 1 2/3 innings, and the Rainiers were down 11-2 after 5 innings.

Center fielder Dillon Thomas drove his third home run of the campaign off of Green in the 4th inning.

Right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis entered with two runners on and two outs in the 6th inning. He struck out right fielder Matt Lipka on three pitches before dealing a 1-2-3 7th inning on nine pitches.

Third baseman Jantzen Witte was called upon to pitch the bottom of the 8th inning for the Rainiers. Witte allowed a hit but pitched a scoreless inning. It was the infielder's second pitching appearance this season, and the 31-year-old has allowed one earned run in three total innings.

Tacoma cut the deficit in the 9th inning starting with a solo home run by Travis on a 2-0 pitch. Witte singled with one out and was doubled home by right fielder José Marmolejos two batters later.

The Rainiers and Aces will continue their series Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT as Tacoma right-hander Darren McCaughan (1-1) will match up with Reno righty Zach Lee (1-0).

