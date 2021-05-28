Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - May 28, 2021 at Reno Aces

May 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Games can also be viewed on MiLB.TV with a paid subscription

Tacoma Rainiers (10-9) @ Reno Aces (14-5) Friday, May 28, 2021 | Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

RHP Darren McCaughan (1-1, 5.40) @ RHP Zach Lee (1-0, 1.29)

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Rainiers had their season-best 5-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night by the Reno Aces, 11-4. Three Tacoma hitters hit solo home runs and Cal Raleigh legged out his league-leading 9th double, but the Aces scored all 11 runs in the first 5 innings to put the game out of reach.

Jimmy Yacabonis pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, stranding a pair of inherited baserunners in the 6th inning and lowering his season ERA to 2.19. Third baseman Jantzen Witte was called on for his second pitching performance of the season and pitched a scoreless 8th inning.

R CITY SLUGGERS: C Luis Torrens, CF Dillon Thomas and 1B Sam Travis each hit solo home runs in Thursday's defeat, giving Tacoma home runs in each of their last 6 games. The 15 big flies during that stretch are tied with Omaha (AAA) and Salt Lake (AAA) for the most in Minor League Baseball.

12 Rainiers have hit home runs over the last 6 games, with Torrens (3) and Witte (2) accounting for multiple homers.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 14 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, 2nd most in the league (Reno, 16) and 3rd most in Triple-A (Nashville, 17).

Thursday marked the 8th game this season that 2 or more Rainiers went deep, and the 5th time in the last 6 contests.

ALL OR NOTHING: Luis Torrens has 3 home runs since May 22, T-2nd most in the Triple-A West (Jo Adell, 4). Since joining Tacoma on May 21, Torrens is 4-23 with 3 homers and 1 single. During that span, Torrens is the only league hitter with a sub-.200 batting average (.174) and an OPS of .800 or better (.834).

TRAMMELL DOING SWELL: OF Taylor Trammell went hitless on Thursday but still leads all qualified Triple-A hitters in batting average (.434), SLG (.830), and OPS (1.288). He also ranks T-5th in XBH (11), T-6th in RBI (16), 9th in OBP (.458) and 4th in total bases (44).

WHAT A RELIEF: Tacoma relievers have combined for 112.0 innings this season, the most in Triple-A. Rainiers bullpen arms have an 11.81 SO/9 rate, 2nd most in the Triple-A West (RR, 12.07). Thursday marked the 11th time that relievers have logged at least 6.0 innings in a game, and the 2nd straight contest.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 51 players used through 19 games. The team has used 31 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 21 position players.

ON-BASE MACHINE: OF Dillon Thomas hit his 3rd home run and was hit by a pitch on Thursday, improving his season on-base percentage to .477 (3rd in Triple-A West). Thomas has reached base in 8 straight starts (0-for-1 on 5/25), and has been aboard at least twice in 7 of his last 9 contests. Thomas' previous career high for OBP is .353 (min. 100 G) in 2016 with Double-A Hartford.

TAKING 'EM FOR THE TEAM: OF Dillon Thomas ws hit by a pitch for the 5th time on Thursday, tied with Reno's Seth Beer and Salt Lake's Scott Schebler for the most in the league and T-13th among all minor leaguers. In 2019, Thomas tied a career high with 11 HBPs in 131 games at Double-A Biloxi (MIL).

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a double on Thursday and currently has a .313 batting average. Raleigh leads all Triple-A hitters with 9 doubles and is T-5th in extra-base hits (12). His current 9-game hitting streak is the longest active streak among Tacoma hitters.

YEEHAW YACABONIS: RHP Jimmy Yacabonis pitched 1.1 scoreless innings on Thursday, his 5th appearance this season with at least 1.0 IP and 0 runs allowed. Among league pitchers with at least 12.0 IP, Yacabonis ranks 7th in ERA (2.19), 6th in BB/9 (2.19), 5th in K% (30.6%), and 6th in WHIP (1.05).

STRIKEOUTS GALORE: Tacoma pitchers currently lead the Triple-A West with 219 strikeouts through 19 games. Round Rock ranks 2nd in the league with 208 strikeouts.

Rainiers hurlers have recorded double-digit strikeout totals in 15 of their 19 games this season, and have struck out at least 12 batters in 10 contests.

