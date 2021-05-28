Castillo's Defensive Gem Preserves Win over OKC

El Paso second baseman Ivan Castillo made a jumping catch with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Thursday to rob Cody Bellinger of a hit and seal a 6-4 Chihuahuas win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The victory snapped El Paso's six-game losing streak.

Nick Tanielu and Patrick Kivlehan both hit home runs in the win for El Paso. John Andreoli reached base four times for the Chihuahuas, going 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two walks.

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a walk in his fifth MLB injury rehab game. The Chihuahuas are now 6-1 in home games.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (5-14), El Paso (9-9)

Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00) vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (1-1, 3.18). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

