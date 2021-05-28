Rolison Sharp in 4-1 Triumph over Skeeters

May 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 4 (7-13), Skeeters 1 (13-6) - Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Tex.

AT THE DISH: Wynton Bernard went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple in the second and RBI single in the sixth as he drove in three of Albuquerque's four runs ... Greg Bird got the scoring started with a two-out RBI double in the first ... José Briceño doubled his season hit total from two to four by picking up a pair of knocks including a two-bagger ... Ryan Vilade doubled to extend his hitting streak to a dozen games ... The Topes scored all their runs with two outs.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Ryan Rolison was very sharp in his second Triple-A start, pitching five innings of five-hit, one-run ball to earn the victory ... Joe Harvey worked his ninth straight scoreless outing to begin the season by keeping the Skeeters off the board in the sixth ... Logan Cozart tossed a perfect seventh ... Chad Smith allowed a pair of baserunners in the eighth but induced Abraham Toro to bounce into an inning-ending double play as he represented the tying run ... Justin Lawrence retired the side in order for his second save in three outings.

TOPES TIDBITS: The teams played through heavy rain and lightning to complete nine innings, but the game was delayed for 20 minutes in the second inning due to a power outage at Constellation Field ... Rolison became the first Isotopes starting pitcher to notch a victory in a road game since Rico Garcia on Aug. 21, 2019 at Sacramento ... Harvey extended his scoreless innings streak to 12.2 (between Colorado and Albuquerque) dating back to the end of 2019 ... Lawrence has retired all nine batters he has faced at Triple-A this season.

ON DECK: The Topes and Skeeters play the third game of this series on Saturday night in Sugar Land, with first pitch scheduled an hour earlier at 5:05 PM Mountain Time. Right-hander José Mujica (0-2, 15.68) is expected to receive the starting assignment for Albuquerque, while the Astros Triple-A club will counter with Peter Solomon (1-0, 6.39).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.