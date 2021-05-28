Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony on May 28

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host their first Saint Mary's "Home Run for Life" ceremony of 2021, featuring Amanda Petch, a cervical cancer survivor, on Friday, May 28 when the Aces take on the Tacoma Rainiers at 6:35 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

Since 2014, the Aces and Saint Mary's have partnered to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. Once a month, a brave individual in the Northern Nevada community is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines. The ceremony symbolizes the end of a battle against adversity. Honored individuals of the run have overcome a significant medical event in their life with the help of Saint Mary's personnel.

Amanda Petch embodies the true sentiment of what it means to be a warrior, defying all odds and coming out victorious in her battle against cervical cancer.

In early 2020, Amanda and her husband found out they were expecting their first child. Like any parent, both were overcome with joy and excitement to welcome their newborn. During their first ultrasound appointment, regular testing was done as well as their first sight at the soon-to-be baby boy.

Unfortunately, a moment of happy feelings quickly turned "hopeless and broken" as her doctor found a lump on her cervix that turned out to be cancerous. Add in the tumultuous circumstances surrounding COVID-19 on top of the pregnancy and the lump, the future was unknown.

With a great support team from her family, friends, and prayer warriors from around the country, Amanda battled through all the curveballs thrown her way. She delivered her healthy son six weeks early through a c-section and endured over 30 combined rounds of chemotherapy en route to her victory.

On April 21, 2021, Amanda officially took down cancer after a year-long battle when her final scans showed no signs.

Amanda will round the bases commemorating her "Home Run for Life" in the middle of the second inning on Friday night. The Reno Aces and the Tacoma Rainiers players and staff will be lined up at a 12-foot distance to greet her as she makes her way toward home plate.

