Express Shut Down Bees Offense

The Round Rock Express held the Salt Lake Bees to just two runs for the second consecutive game taking an 8-2 victory at Smith's Ballpark on Friday night.

Chris Rodriguez, on an injury rehab assignment from the Los Angeles Angels, made his Bees debut with a scoreless first inning of work. Thomas Pannone pitched the bulk of the game following Rodriguez and was tagged with the loss allowing seven runs on 10 hits over five innings of work. Austin Warren allowed a single run in two innings of relief and James Hoyt put up his fourth consecutive scoreless outing for the Bees bullpen.

The Bees offense collected eight hits, but only Max Stassi's fifth inning RBI double went for extra bases. Stassi finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the second game of his MLB rehab assignment. Scott Schebler finished 0-for-4, snapping his 10-game hitting streak. The Bees offense finished the night 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven men on base.

The Bees and Express meet again on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night at Smith's Ballpark. The Bees will wear special camo uniforms and Military members can purchase discounted tickets through GovX on slbees.com.

