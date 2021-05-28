Drew Ellis, Josh Green Power Aces to 11-4 Win

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces topped the Tacoma Rainiers tonight 11-4, behind another strong start from Josh Green and an offensive explosion led by Drew Ellis' five-for-five night with three RBIs and three doubles.

Green ended up going six innings, allowing just two runs on five hits and earning his third win of the season. Four starts into the season, Green owns a 2.45 ERA in 22.0 innings of work.

The scoring got started early, after the Aces loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the first. Back-to-back balks from Zack Weiss scored two, before Drew Ellis rocked a double into the gap to make it an early 3-0 Reno lead.

Tacoma would get on the board in the top of the second, driving a solo homer to make it 3-1. Reno would answer right back, with Matt Lipka scoring off of a wild pitch to make it 4-1.

Ellis would be right back in the action again in the third inning, hitting another RBI double to make it 6-1. The three RBIs through three innings marked a season-best total for Ellis, and one short of his career best.

In the fourth, another solo shot by Tacoma would make it 6-2, before the Aces plated another three runs in the bottom half.

Christian Walker, the former Pacific Coast League MVP in town on a Major League rehab assignment, crushed a ball over the scoreboard in left field. The bomb scored three and broke the game open to make it 9-2.

The fifth inning saw yet another scoring burst from the Aces, with Daulton Varsho smacking a two-run homer to right center making it 11-2.

Tacoma would tack on two in the ninth to make it an 11-4 final, snapping the Rainiers' five-game winning streak.

The two teams will square off again tomorrow, with Zach Lee getting the nod for Reno. Lee enters with a 1-0 record in three starts, owning a 1.29 ERA in 14.0 innings pitched. The Rainiers will start Darren McCaughan, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. The game will be broadcast on KPLY 630AM locally, as well as RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

