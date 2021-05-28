Abraham Toro Activated from Injured List

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros today activated infielder Abraham Toro from the Minor League Injured List. Toro is active and in the lineup for the Sugar Land Skeeters' game at 7:05 p.m. on Friday against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field.

Toro has not appeared in a game since April 24 while with the Astros. He went 1-for-12 in six games with the Astros before being placed on the IL.

The 24-year-old has appeared with the Astros each season from 2019-21. Through three seasons, he has hit .175 (31x177) with five home runs and 18 RBIs. Through four Minor League seasons, he has hit .273 (364x1333) with 48 home runs and 210 RBIs. He was named the Astros Minor League Player of the Year in 2019.

The Astros selected Toro in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Seminole State College (Seminole, Okla.).

