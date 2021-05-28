Tying run gets to third but comeback attempt falls short

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (8-11) entered the bottom of the ninth with a two-run deficit. And though they managed to get the tying run to third base, they came up empty against the Las Vegas Aviators (9-10).

Second baseman Mitchell Tolman continues to be a threat at the plate as he drove in three of the team's five runs on Thursday night. His solo shot in the seventh was his fifth of the season, tying him for the team lead with fellow infielder Thairo Estrada. Then an inning later, the Orange County native laced an opposite-field double that plated a pair and brought the River Cats within two.

Designated hitter Peter Maris gave Sacramento life as he put one onto the right-field berm in the ninth for his first home run of the season. Then spark plug outfielder Bryce Johnson reached on an infield single, took second on a wild pitch, and advanced to third on a groundout. But Aviators reliever Domingo Acevedo got third baseman Jason Krizan to hit a lazy fly ball into center field to end game one of this six-game series.

Left-hander Anthony Banda is set to make his second home start of the season and he'll look to build upon last week's impressive performance. Facing the River Cats will be tall right-hander Brian Howard. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Giants right-hander John Brebbia became the fourth major-league player to make a rehab appearance for the River Cats in 2021. The three-year big-leaguer, like current teammate Tyler Beede, is recovering from a 2020 Tommy John surgery. In Thursday's outing, Brebbia coaxed a couple groundouts and a flyout in 15 pitches. His fastball topped out at 95 mph.

Shun Yamaguchi, fresh off being named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week, continued to display swing-and-miss stuff with seven punch outs in four innings during his third start of the season.

