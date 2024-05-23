Y'alls Washed Aside in Sweep

May 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (4-7), presented by Towne Properties, lost in a grandiose manner to the Gateway Grizzlies (7-5) surrendering a 10-2 loss to complete a sweep at home.

It was even at 1-1 until a leadoff Gateway home run in the fourth inning. Y'alls starter Joe Kemlage began the game with a solid five innings allowing two runs on three hits, striking out a pair.

Left-hander Ryan Steckline came in for relief, and while he allowed six runs in his 0.2 IP, only one was earned. The sixth inning began with the leadoff batter reaching on a throwing error. What followed was a single that barely escaped the diving glove of left fielder Ed Johnson. Then came a parade of three walks in the next four batters.

Righty Gunnar Groen relieved Steckline after the Grizzlies batted around closing the inning. Groen finished with 2.1 IP, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out two more.

Right-hander Darrien Williams shined in the ninth inning, taking Gateway down in order and recording his final out by way of the K.

The bats cobbled together seven hits, but stranded seven men in scoring position. Center fielder Ashton Creal crushed one of those seven hits out of the ballpark for his first home run of the season. Only second baseman Langston Ginder and first baseman Craig Massey reached base multiple times on a hit with a pair of singles each.

The Y'alls have a chance to rebound starting a brand new series against the Evansville Otters on Friday night at Thomas More Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.