Cywin Hurls Quality Start in Tough-Luck Loss

May 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (4-8) dropped the series finale 3-1 to the Ottawa Titans (5-6) on Thursday at Ottawa Stadium.

RHP Chas Cywin and LHP Grant Larson each fired three scoreless frames before Tri-City threatened in the fourth. Alec Olund delivered a two-out double, and swiped third. Oscar Campos walked, and stole second before Larson induced a groundout to get out of the jam.

Ottawa took advantage in the bottom of the fourth. Jason Dicochea doubled, and went to third on a single from Jamey Smart. Jake Sanford lifted a sac fly to pull the Titans ahead, 1-0.

Ottawa tacked on a run in the fifth. Jackie Urbaez walked, and advanced to second on a single from Michael Fuhrman. A.J. Wright doubled in a run, but the ValleyCats cut down Fuhrman at the plate on an 8-4-2 putout to keep it at a 2-0 deficit.

Tri-City countered in the sixth. Ryan Cash led off with a double. Jaxon Hallmark moved Cash to third after grounding out. Two batters later, Olund hit a sac fly to make it a 2-1 affair.

The Titans added an insurance run in the seventh. Taylor Wright singled, and Christian Ibarra walked before Rolando Heredia-Bustos entered the game. Urbaez laid down a sac bunt to advance the runners 90 feet. Fuhrman drove in a run with a single to put Ottawa on top, 3-1, but Hallmark collected his third assist in the last two games, starting at 8-3-2 relay to nail Ibarra at the dish. Heredia-Bustos would go on to throw two shutout innings.

The ValleyCats put pressure on Ottawa in the ninth. Erasmo Pinales issued a leadoff walk to Olund, and one-out free pass to pinch-hitter Dylan Broderick. Ian Walters reached on a 3-6 fielder's choice to place the runners at the corners before Pinales recorded his fourth save of the season after inducing a flyout.

Larson (1-1) earned the win. He pitched 7.1 innings, giving up a run on four hits, walking one, and striking out five.

Cywin (0-2) received the loss. He turned in a quality start, tossing six frames, yielding three runs on five hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Tri-City begins a three-game set tomorrow, Friday, May 24 th against the Québec Capitales. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

FINAL | OTTAWA 3 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Grant Larson (1-1)

L: Chas Cywin (0-2)

S: Erasmo Pinales (4)

Attendance: 2,608

Time of Game: 2:07

