ThunderBolts Outlast Lake Erie in Back-And-Forth Game

May 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - In a game that saw runs scored in the five of the final six half innings, the ThunderBolts came out on top of the Lake Erie Crushers in a sudden death 6-6 victory at Ozinga Field Thursday afternoon.

The Crushers (8-4) had the lead from the jump as they capitalized on an error to extend the top of the first inning. With two outs, Alfredo Gonzalez hit a two-run homer.

The ThunderBolts (7-6) responded, taking the lead with three runs in the third. The first two scored on a groundball from Christian Kuzemka. Lake Erie threw home to try to cut the runner down at the plate but the ball was thrown away and two runs scored. For Kuzemka, it was the league-leading 18th RBI of the year. Joe Johnson followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Bolts a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth, an Ethan Skender RBI triple tied the score for Lake Erie. Skender stood at third base with no outs but didn't score the go-ahead run.

Kuzemka tripled leading off the bottom of the eighth, and the ThunderBolts appeared to get the winning run when he scored a fielder's choice, but Lake Erie came back. In the top of the ninth, two hits and three passed balls led to two runs and a 5-4 Crushers lead.

In the bottom of the frame, Jaylen Hubbard singled and scored on Thomas Rodriguez's bunt to send the game to extra innings.

Burle Dixon brought home the automatic runner on a double in the top of the inning, putting the Bolts' backs against the wall again, but they responded as Johnson hit an RBI double in the bottom.

Against Jack Mahoney, Lake Erie failed to score in the sudden death 11th, giving the ThunderBolts the 6-6 win. Mahoney improved to 2-0 with the win. Buddie Pindel allowed only one earned run in 7.2 innings as the Windy City starter.

The ThunderBolts welcome the Joliet Slammers to town for a three-game series starting on Friday at 6:35. It's Project Fire Buddies Night at Ozinga Field, featuring a postgame fireworks show. John Mikolaicyk (0-0, 5.91) gets the start for the Bolts. Fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

