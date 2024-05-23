Miners Rebound in Extras to Tip Quebec

May 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Quebec, Ontario, Canada - The Sussex County Miners evened their three-game series against the Québec Capitales with a 9-6 win in extra innings on May 22, 2024, at Stade Canac. This victory comes after dropping the first game, setting up a decisive third match.

The Miners started strong with a run in the first, but the Capitales responded quickly with a two-run homer by Justin Gideon. Alec Sayre's two-run homer in the sixth inning tied the game at 3-3, but the Capitales regained the lead in the bottom of the same inning.

In the ninth inning, the Miners rallied. RBI singles by Edwin Mateo and Willie Escala tied the game at 5-5, forcing extra innings. Sussex County capitalized on an error and key hits in the tenth to score four runs, including a two-RBI single by Evan Giordano.

Billy Parsons closed the game, securing the Miners' win despite a late RBI double from Gideon. Tyler Thornton pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs, while the bullpen combined for 4.2 innings of solid relief.

The series concludes tomorrow, with the Miners aiming to take the series in the final game.

Upcoming games for the Miners include:

Friday, May 31st 2024, 7:05pm, New Jersey Jackals vs. Sussex County Miners | Taylor Ham v. Pork Roll

Saturday, June 1st, 6:35pm, New Jersey Jackals vs. Sussex County Miners | Gold Rush for Childhood Cancer

Sunday, June 2nd, New Jersey Jackals vs. Sussex County Miners | Family Funday Sunday + Baseball Card Giveaway

Tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

