Larson Dazzles as Titans Take Series

May 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans pitcher Grant Larson

Ottawa, ON - Grant Larson (win, 1-1) was fantastic in his third outing of the year, pitching into the eighth as the Ottawa Titans (5-6) defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats (4-8) by a 3-1 final on Thursday.

In yet another tightly played game, both Larson and ValleyCats right-hander Chas Cywin (loss, 0-2) breezed through three scoreless innings to begin the rubber match.

Jason Dicochea delivered the home side's first hit of the game with a lead-off double in the fourth - later scoring on a sacrifice fly to left from Jake Sanford.

An extra-base hit from AJ Wright to centre with two on in the fifth scored Jackie Urbaez to double the lead - on the play, the Titans attempted to score a second - but a strong relay from Ryan Cash to the plate threw out Michael Fuhrman.

The ValleyCats got on the board with a sac fly of their own from Alec Olund - seeing a lead-off double from Ryan Cash plate in the sixth.

For good measure, Fuhrman responded with an RBI single to centre to score Taylor Wright in the seventh, making it 3-1. Once again, the Titans rolled the dice and tried to score a second run on the play - seeing Christian Ibarra thrown out at the plate on the relay throw from Lamar Briggs.

With a double aboard, Larson vacated after seven and a third terrific innings - allowing just one run on four hits, walking one, and striking out five. All three of Larson's starts in 2024 have been quality outings.

Two-thirds scoreless from Matt Dallas set up Eramo Piñales to record his league-leading fourth save of the season.

The Ottawa Titans continue their homestand by opening a three-game set against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

