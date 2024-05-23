Miners Score Big Win over Quebec in Extras

Quebec City, QC The Sussex County Miners showed a lot of heart and determination in the late innings and win in a ballpark where historically they haven't had a lot of success.

The Miners started the scoring in the top of the first when Oraj Anu singled home Willie Escala. Quebec would answer right back with a two run homer to give Quebec the lead. Quebec added to the lead and made it 3-1 on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Crowl.

In the top of the sixth Alec Sayre would deliver a huge two run home run to tie the game at three. Justin Gideon and the Capitales would not let that stick. Gideon, who homered earlier in the game, homered again to give Quebec the lead again. Jonathan Lacroix added an RBI single to make it 5-3.Quebec's bullpen, led by a great eighth inning performance from Ryo Kohigashi, kept the Miners offense silent.

Ninth inning looked to be more of the same with Frank Moscatiello coming in for another save. The first two Miners struck out before Evan Giordano came to the plate. Giordano, struggled in this series but showed a couple of flashes with the bat. In this at bat Giordano finally got what he was working on getting and hit in a big spot to keep his team alive. Tony Gomez who actually forgot his black uniform at Skylands Stadium ended up wearing Chris Widger's number 16 jersey, also got on with a walk. Edwin Mateo and Willie Escala would collect back to back hits and tie the ball game at five.

Robbie Hitt made sure the game went to extra innings, setting down Quebec in order. Oraj Anu gave the Miners the lead when his batted ball went through the legs of Francisco Hernandez and Cory Acton kept running around the bases and scored to make it 6-5. After a Jason Agresti double and an intentional walk to John Mead, up came Evan Giordano again. Giordano singled to score two more runs which ended up being enough. Tony Gomez doubled in a run and Billy Parsons struck out two to seal a huge morale boosting win.

