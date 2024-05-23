Lee's Contract Purchased by Tigers

May 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville Otters outfielder Patrick Lee had his contract purchased by the Detroit Tigers, the team announced Thursday evening.

Lee, who hails from Moss Point, Mississippi, hit the ground running to begin 2024. His .410 batting average was in the top 10 in the Frontier League to begin the year.

"Patrick showed up to camp ready to work and hasn't taken a second off since," Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "This opportunity is well earned and we can't wait to see him succeed at the next level."

Lee has accumulated 16 hits thus far this season, with four doubles, a triple and three home runs. His 16 RBIs are eighth best in the Frontier League. He has walked 12 times with just nine strikeouts. Lee was a perfect 10-10 on the base paths - the second most stolen bases in the Frontier League.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

