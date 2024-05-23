Boomers Unable to Chip Away at Joliet

May 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers dropped a series for the first time this season by losing a 4-3 decision in the rubber game at Joliet on Thursday night, leaving 10 on base including the tying run in three consecutive frames.

The Boomers left runners at the corners in the top of the first. Joliet responded in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead on an RBI double from Matthew Warkentin, who drove home seven runs in the series. Schaumburg tied the game on an RBI double of their own in the fourth when Aaron Simmons plated Kyle Fitzgerald with an opposite field two-bagger.

Joliet took the lead for good behind three runs in the fifth. Schaumburg slowly chipped away, scoring single runs in the sixth and eighth but could pull no closer. Brett Milazzo drove home a run with a groundout in the sixth and pinch-hitter Christian Fedko singled home a run in the eighth but the Boomers left six on base over three frames.

Cole Cook suffered the loss despite a quality start against his former team. Cook allowed four runs, three earned, over six innings and fanned eight. The lefty owns 28 strikeouts in 18 innings of work this season. Dallas Woolfolk tossed 1.2 innings and Cristian Lopez came on to get a big out in the eighth, leaving the bases loaded with a strikeout.

Alec Craig reached base three times with two hits and a walk. Craig has been on base in every game this season. Simmons was also aboard on three occasion, drawing a walk and a hit by pitch in addition to the RBI double.

The Boomers (8-3) return home for Memorial Day weekend by welcoming the Lake Erie Crushers tomorrow night. There will be postgame fireworks to kick off the weekend. RHP Jackson Hickert (2-0, 2.45) is the scheduled starter opposite RHP Matt Mulhearn (1-1, 6.30). Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

