Offense Arrives Late in Series Finale

May 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, PA - The Evansville Otters fell in a rain delayed series finale against the Washington Wild Things 5-2 at Wild Things Park.

Throughout the series, the Otters (4-9) were held to five runs in three games by the Wild Things (8-3) pitching staff. Tonight, the bats came alive late for Evansville, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

During the bottom of the fourth inning, the game was delayed for 56 minutes.

Before the delay, in the bottom of the third inning, two base hits and a hit-by-pitch led to a pair of Wild Things touching home as the game's first runs.

Coming back from the break, Washington scored one in the fourth to make it 3-0. Later in the sixth, it was a two-run homer to plate the final runs for the Wild Things.

Evansville scored their two runs in the ninth. It was a string of three base hits from Austin Bost, David Mendham and Anthony Calarco to create some pressure on the Wild Things starter. But it ended up not being enough late.

Bost nabbed two hits for the Otters. James Krick tossed two scoreless frames out of the bullpen with a trio of strikeouts and no hits allowed.

The starter Parker Brahms (1-2) did not come back in the game after the delay and finished the day throwing 3.1 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits with one walk and a strikeout.

The Otters make the trip southwest to Florence in an attempt to get back on track with a three-game series against the Y'alls. The first pitch tomorrow is scheduled for 6:03 PM CT.

