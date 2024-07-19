Y'alls Show No Rust, Win Series Opener

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (24-30), presented by Towne Properties, took down the Lake Erie Crushers Friday night by a final of 6-3. This was Florence's first game back from the All-Star break and the first time they had won a Friday game on the road this season.

Florence's ace, Reed Smith, toed the rubber for the Y'alls and looked phenomenal once again. Smith tossed six innings allowing just one run while scattering four hits and collecting eight punchouts. With the win, Smith moved to 5-1 on the season, a team-high in wins, through just his first seven professional starts.

The offense was carried by the All-Star catcher, Sergio Gutierrez, who launched a three-run shot in the third inning, his sixth long ball of the season. Florence also saw great performances from Hank Zeisler, 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Zade Richardson, 2-for-2 with a walk and two hit-by-pitches reaching on all five plate appearances.

Alex Wagner was the first arm out of the pen and went two innings allowing two runs on two hits while picking up three Ks. Cameron Pferrer ended the night firing a 1, 2, 3 inning for his first save of the season and capped off the 6-3 win.

Florence will return to Crushers Stadium tomorrow for game two of the three-game series vs Lake Erie with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Edgar Martinez will get the ball for Florence and will face off against Lake Erie's unbeaten pitcher, Darrien Ragins.

