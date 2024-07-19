NY Boulders Announce Boulders University Scholarship Award Winners

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce this year's winners of the Boulders University Scholarship Awards, presented by the NY Boulders Community Foundation.

The awardees, listed alphabetically below, will be honored in on-field ceremony during the Boulders' home game vs. the Ottawa Titans on Tuesday, July 23rd. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm EDT.

The Boulders University Scholarship recognizes up to six (6) students per year, with each receiving $529 donated from the NY Boulders Community Fund.

The scholarship is open to graduating seniors entering college or graduate school who are pursuing professional careers in the business of sports.

Among the questions applicants are asked to answer:

o What are you planning to study and why are you interested?

o What traits or skills do you possess that will transfer to a career in the sports or business industries?

o What experiences have you had (aside from playing, if you plan to pursue a career in sports) that you feel have prepared you for a future career in sports or business?

Please join us in congratulating the 2024 Boulders University Scholarship recipients:

Samantha Caivano

- Graduated from: Clarkstown HS North

- Attending: University of Michigan (School of Kinesiology)

- Projected Major: Sport Management

Jake Dymond

- Graduated from: Ossining HS

- Attending: University of Tampa

- Projected Major: Sport Management

Jake Epple

- Graduated from: Irvington HS

- Attending: University of Texas (McCombs School of Business)

- Projected Major: Business

Samantha Mullen

- Graduated from: Clarkstown HS South

- Attending: Penn State University

- Projected Major: Advertising and Public Relations

Charlie Sariti

- Graduated from: Mahwah HS

- Attending: Clemson University (Honors College)

- Projected Major: Business/Public Policy

Jackson Yanagisawa

- Graduated from: Dumont HS

- Attending: Ramapo College

- Projected Major: Marketing (concentrating on Sports Marketing)

