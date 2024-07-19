Tri-City Begins Second Half with Win Over Québec

QUÉBEC, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (31-27) defeated the Québec Capitales (37-21) 4-1 in the first game after the All-Star Break on Friday at Stade Canac.

Tri-City kept the line moving in the first. Javeyan Williams and Demias Jimerson singled off Harley Gollert. Oscar Campos, Ryan Cash, and Chris Burgess each delivered an RBI single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-0.

Chas Cywin was the opener for Tri-City, and he received a no-decision. The right-hander pitched two scoreless, hitless frames, walking two, and striking out two.

Québec got on the board in the seventh. Marc-Antoine Lebreux worked a one-out walk against Easton Klein. Francisco Hernandez then singled Lebreux to second. Both runners advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch. Jonathan Lacroix loaded the bases after reaching on a free pass. Anthony Quirion singled in Lebreux, but Williams kept it a 3-1 game by throwing out Hernandez at the plate. Austin Dill then entered, and struck out Jesmuel Valentin to end the threat.

Williams didn't stop there, and manufactured a run in the ninth. Williams singled off Sam Ryan, swiped second, moved to third on a flyout from Jimerson, and came around on a wild pitch to put the ValleyCats on top, 4-1.

Dill picked up his second save. He shutout the Capitales for 2.1 innings, allowing one hit, and striking out four.

Klein (5-2) earned the win. He tossed 4.2 innings, yielding one run on three hits, walking four, and striking out four.

Gollert (5-3) received the loss. He went five frames, giving up three runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out eight.

Tri-City goes for the series win in Québec on Saturday, July 20 th. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 4 | QUÉBEC 1

W: Easton Klein (5-2)

L: Harley Gollert (5-3)

S: Austin Dill (2)

Time of Game: 2:53

Attendance: 4,297

