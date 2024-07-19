New England Drops Second-Half Opener to New Jersey

Paterson, NJ.- Fritz Genther went 3 for 3 with a grand slam to give New Jersey a 9-2 victory over New England on Friday night at Hinchliffe Stadium. The Jackals boosted their record to 18-39, while the Knockouts dropped to 20-37.

New Jersey starting pitcher Jalon Tyson-Long recorded his fourth win of the season, improving to 4-4. He pitched six innings, allowing three hits, two walks, and striking out six batters. For New England, Neil Uskaili took the loss, dropping to 2-2 in the season. He pitched 2.2 innings, allowing nine hits, seven earned runs, and walking three.

New Jersey scored five runs in the first inning and immediately took a 5-0 lead with one out. Rijo got hot by reaching base and stealing second. The very next batter, Miguel Gomez, singled to center field to give the Jackals a 1-0 lead. Hemmanuel Rosario walked, and Robb Paller singled to right field. The Jackals had the bases loaded, and Genther connected with a grand slam, putting New Jersey up 5-0.

The Jackals scored a run in each of the following three innings as they had an 8-0 lead heading into the fifth. Two innings later, New Jersey scored another run on the board after two straight base hits. Trent Taylor walked to have them loaded for Arbert Cipion, who forced home a run to make it 9-0.

In the top of the eighth, with Austin White at first and two outs, John Cristino delivered a home run to center field to make it 9-2 for his 13 homer of the season.

For New England, five different players recorded a hit, and for the Jackals, Genther led the team with his three-hit game. The duo of Gomez and Paller had two hits, and six different Jackals recorded a hit.

New England continues their road trip tomorrow, playing in game two against the New Jersey Jackals. They return to Campanelli Stadium at the end of the month, hosting the Jackals in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

