Big Inning, Solid Pitching Lead Grizzlies to Road Win

July 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies vaulted ahead of the Schaumburg Boomers with a five-run top of the third inning, and their pitching collectively held the line in a 6-3 victory at Wintrust Field on Friday night.

Reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Deylen Miley (6-3) was outstanding to start the game, retiring the first nine Boomers he faced. Schaumburg starter Aaron Glickstein (3-5) retired the first six Grizzlies he faced as well, but in the top of the third, would surrender six consecutive hits as Gateway took the lead. Kevin Krause and Kyle Gaedele both hit singles to lead off, which set up Jose Alvarez, who took Glickstein deep to left-center field for his first home run of the season, a three-run shot to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 advantage.

Gateway was not finished. Abdiel Diaz and Gabe Holt followed with singles of their own, and Edwin Mateo came through with an RBI single to score Diaz and make it 4-0. After two flyouts, D.J. Stewart lined a two-out RBI single just over a leaping Paxton Wallace at third base for his team-leading 45th run batted in of the year, capping the inning and making the score 5-0 Grizzlies.

Miley would keep the no-hitter and shutout intact until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Schaumburg used three hits, including a triple by Aaron Simmons, as well as an error to get on the board and make the score 5-2. That score held until the seventh inning, when Anthony Calarco homered off Nathanial Tate to get the Boomers within 5-3. Schaumburg also put the tying runs on base with two outs in that inning, but Alec Whaley would get out of that jam.

In the top of the eighth, Peter Zimmermann announced his return from the injured list with a bang, hammering a solo shot of his own out to left field for a 6-3 Grizzlies lead, with the ball traveling an estimated 430 feet. That was all the Grizzlies' pitching staff needed, as Matt Hickey and Leoni De La Cruz retired all six Boomers they faced between them down the stretch to nail down the victory. De La Cruz also earned his fourth save with the Grizzlies, who improved to nine games over the .500 mark for the first time this year at 33-24.

Gateway will look to make it a series win against the Boomers in the middle contest on Saturday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. Schaumburg native Teague Conrad will start against the Boomers' Jacob Smith at 6:30 p.m. CT.

