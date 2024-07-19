Five-Run Third Drops Boomers in First Post All-Star Break Contest

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers opened the post All-Star break portion of the schedule by suffering a 6-3 loss at the hands of the Gateway Grizzlies at Wintrust Field on Friday night.

Schaumburg starter Aaron Glickstein retired the first six batters he faced but Gateway strung together six consecutive hits to open the third and scored five times to take the lead. Jose Alvarez connected on his first homer of the year, a three-run blast, to open the scoring.

The Boomers were able to draw within 5-3 by scoring twice in the fifth. Aaron Simmons recorded the first hit for the Boomers, a triple, with one out in the frame. All-Star Tyler Depreta-Johnson notched an RBI single and with two away Jake Meyer singled home a run. Anthony Calarco homered in the seventh but Gateway received an insurance run in the eighth on a homer from Peter Zimmerman to account for the final. The back end of the Gateway bullpen retired the final seven batters and stranded the tying runs on base in the seventh.

Glickstein allowed only the third inning runs but took the loss, working five innings, facing the minimum in every inning but the third. Nolan Pender worked .2 innings while Cristian Lopez finished out the game, striking out five in 3.1 innings. Five different individuals logged hits for the Boomers, who finished with five including two for extra bases. Alec Craig walked twice and was the only member of the order to reach twice. All four games between the teams this year have been decided by three runs or less.

The Boomers (32-26) continue the series with Gateway on Saturday night with another 6:30pm affair. The first 1,500 fans will receive a 42oz. Boomers Tumbler thanks to MiSUMi and the night will also feature another postgame fireworks display. LHP Jacob Smith (1-1, 4.18) will make the start for the Boomers against Schaumburg native RHP Teague Conrad (5-2, 3.38). Tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

