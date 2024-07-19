Westcott Breaks All-Time Frontier League Wins Record as Slammers Take Series Opener

JOLIET, IL - Zac Westcott is now the Frontier League all-time wins leader after leading the Slammers to a shutout of the Windy City ThunderBolts Friday.

Westcott pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walking two batters while striking out four. His fifty-second career win in the Frontier League shatters a more than a decade-old record set by Aaron Ledbetter with the Washington Wild Things.

Joliet's (27-31) only run of the game came in the bottom of the third. Liam McArthur singled to right-center field before Jeissy De La Cruz drew a walk to place runners at first and second base.

Matthew Warkentin punched a single through the left side to score McArthur, giving the Slammers a 1-0 lead. That was the only run the jailbirds needed.

Cameron Smith and Jacob Morin allowed only one combined runner on base in the eighth and ninth innings, continuing the impressive outing for the Joliet pitching staff and securing the history-making 1-0 victory over the ThunderBolts (21-38).

Will Armbruester threw a quality start for Windy City, surrendering three hits and one earned run with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Westcott holds a large number of the major career pitching records in the Frontier League. He is the league's all-time leader in starts, innings pitched, strikeouts, and now wins.

The Slammers will look to carry over their momentum tomorrow, July 20, on Throw Cancer in the Slammer Night. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

