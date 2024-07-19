Westcott Breaks All-Time Frontier League Wins Record as Slammers Take Series Opener
July 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Joliet Slammers News Release
JOLIET, IL - Zac Westcott is now the Frontier League all-time wins leader after leading the Slammers to a shutout of the Windy City ThunderBolts Friday.
Westcott pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walking two batters while striking out four. His fifty-second career win in the Frontier League shatters a more than a decade-old record set by Aaron Ledbetter with the Washington Wild Things.
Joliet's (27-31) only run of the game came in the bottom of the third. Liam McArthur singled to right-center field before Jeissy De La Cruz drew a walk to place runners at first and second base.
Matthew Warkentin punched a single through the left side to score McArthur, giving the Slammers a 1-0 lead. That was the only run the jailbirds needed.
Cameron Smith and Jacob Morin allowed only one combined runner on base in the eighth and ninth innings, continuing the impressive outing for the Joliet pitching staff and securing the history-making 1-0 victory over the ThunderBolts (21-38).
Will Armbruester threw a quality start for Windy City, surrendering three hits and one earned run with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Westcott holds a large number of the major career pitching records in the Frontier League. He is the league's all-time leader in starts, innings pitched, strikeouts, and now wins.
The Slammers will look to carry over their momentum tomorrow, July 20, on Throw Cancer in the Slammer Night. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
For information on season tickets, premium suites or group outings, please visit the Slammers' official website at www.jolietslammers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2024
- Westcott Breaks All-Time Frontier League Wins Record as Slammers Take Series Opener - Joliet Slammers
- Tri-City Begins Second Half with Win Over Québec - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Parks' Walk-off Lifts Otters to Extra Inning Victory - Evansville Otters
- New England Drops Second-Half Opener to New Jersey - New England Knockouts
- Big Inning, Solid Pitching Lead Grizzlies to Road Win - Gateway Grizzlies
- Westcott Breaks All-Time Frontier League Wins Record as Slammers Take Series Opener - Joliet Slammers
- Five-Run Third Drops Boomers in First Post All-Star Break Contest - Schaumburg Boomers
- Early Runs, Quality Start Guide Titans to Victory - Ottawa Titans
- Wild Things Walked-off in 10th of Well-Pitched Game - Washington Wild Things
- Early Blast Sinks Lake Erie to Start Second Half - Lake Erie Crushers
- ThunderBolts Shut Out in Second Half Opener - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Y'alls Show No Rust, Win Series Opener - Florence Y'alls
- Lake Erie Crushers First Half Review - Lake Erie Crushers
- NY Boulders Announce Boulders University Scholarship Award Winners - New York Boulders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Joliet Slammers Stories
- Westcott Breaks All-Time Frontier League Wins Record as Slammers Take Series Opener
- Westcott Breaks All-Time Frontier League Wins Record as Slammers Take Series Opener
- Late Rally Lifts Titans over Slammers
- Titans Break out Bats, Clinch Series over Slammers
- Nova Propels Slammers to Walk-Off Win in Extras over Titans