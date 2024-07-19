Wild Things Walked-off in 10th of Well-Pitched Game

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Washington Wild Things dropped the first game after the All-Star Break to the Evansville Otters in extra innings, 3-2 on a walk-off two run homer.

Washington's Dariel Fregio allowed one run through seven-plus innings of work. The lone run given up was in the bottom eighth on a game-tying sacrifice fly.

The Wild Things would be the first to score in the top of the first as reigning Frontier League Player of the Week Tyreque Reed hit an RBI single, capitalizing on two hit batters in the first three that hit to start the game. Otters starting pitcher Parker Brahms would settle in, throwing seven shutout innings after the rocky first.

Neither team scored until the bottom of the eighth as Otters shortstop Pavin Parks scored on a sac fly by Mason White. After both teams went scoreless in the ninth inning, the Wild Things would re-take the lead in the top of the 10th on a Ricardo Sanchez RBI single scoring Andrew Czech who was the tiebreaker runner at second base.

In the bottom half after the Wild Things failed to increase the lead, Parks, hit a first pitch walk-off home run off closer Gyeonju Kim to send everybody home.

The Wild Things look to even up the series tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. ET as All-Star lefty Kobe Foster takes the mound for Washington. You can watch the game with a subscription to FloSports or listen for free on MixLR.

