Y'alls' Offense Explodes in Windy City

June 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (12-20), presented by Towne Properties, bombarded the Windy City ThunderBolts in game one of the three-game series, by a final score of 21-3. The 21 runs were the most from the Y'alls this season and the 25 hits tied the season high.

Florence was fueled by a 10-run second inning which sent 14 batters to the plate and featured 10 hits, including a two-run shot from Brian Fuentes and RBIs from six different Y'alls batters.

Some notable offensive performances for the Y'alls; Fuentes was 3-for-7 with three RBIs, Stephen Hrustich was 3-for-4 with 3 walks, scoring five runs and bringing in four including a two-run blast in the sixth, and Alberti Chavez finished 4-for-6 with 4 RBIs and a run scored.

The pitching for Florence was just as good as the offense. Y'alls starter Reed Smith was dominant again in his second start in 2024 firing six strong innings scattering three hits and allowing just one run while collecting a Florence season-high 11 punchouts. Smith was followed by the season debut of Cameron Pferrer who picked up 2 strikeouts in a promising inning, and two shutout innings from Alex Wagner as his scoreless streak extended to seven innings.

Every player in the Y'alls lineup got a hit and scored a run. Just an all-around historical performance for an offense that is trying to turn the season around.

The series will continue tomorrow evening when Ross Thompson takes the mound for Florence and will be opposed by southpaw Michael Barker. This will be Barker's third start against Florence this season. The first pitch is set again for a 6:35 p.m. CT start.

