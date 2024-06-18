Grizzlies Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss

June 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies had their hearts broken yet again at Grizzlies Ballpark, as an error with two outs in the top of the ninth led to the go-ahead run in a 3-2 loss to the Windy City ThunderBolts on Sunday afternoon, the club's third on the home stand in their opponent's last turn at bat.

Struggling to come up with a clutch hit all week long, Gateway finally got one in the bottom of the second inning with two outs from Abdiel Diaz, who doubled off the base of the left field wall to score a pair of runs and make it 2-0. That lead held until the top of the fourth, when Kaleb Hill surrendered a two-out, two-run, game-tying home run to Kingston Liniak. Those two tallies would be the only runs Hill would allow in his second pro start over six strong innings, striking out seven and keeping the game tied by retiring the final six batters he faced.

In relief of Hill, Alec Whaley then retired six batters in a row, and Lukas Veinbergs (0-3) retired the first two batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning to run a streak of ThunderBolts batters retired to 14 in a row. But then things turned sour again late for Gateway- Brennen Dorighi and Liniak hit back-to-back singles, and Garrett Broussard hit a ground ball to first base that was booted by Jack-Thomas Wold for an error, scoring the runner from second base and stunningly putting the Grizzlies behind 3-2.

The Grizzlies were then retired in order in the bottom of the ninth inning, enduring their third consecutive series loss despite winning the series opener, and finishing a 2-4 home stand where each of their four losses were by two runs or fewer.

The Grizzlies now embark on yet another road trip to play another series against the Washington Wild Things in Pennsylvania, and will look to recover at Wild Things Park in the series opener on Tuesday, June 18, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at Grizzlies Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, four West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2024 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.