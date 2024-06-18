Otters Drop Back-and-Forth Series Opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters let one slip away against the Schaumburg Boomers, dropping the series opener at Bosse Field on Tuesday night 9-8.

The Otters (13-21) had the lead going into the top of the eighth inning, but the bullpen allowed the Boomers (21-12) to plate the go-ahead run and steal a win to begin Evansville's nine-game home stand.

Schaumburg jumped on the board first with three runs in the third inning. The Otters answered with a pair in the bottom of the frame.

David Mendham and Randy Bednar both walked with one out. Later, Mendham scored on a balk and Pavin Parks drove in the other run with an RBI base hit to make it a 3-2 game.

The Boomers added another in the fourth before Mason White hit his second home run of the season over the right-center wall in the home half of the inning, once again bringing Evansville within one.

In the fifth, Evansville took their first lead of the game. Parks scored on a throwing error by the Boomers shortstop to get the ball rolling. Mike Peabody then singled to center field, driving in another pair of runs to take the lead 6-4. The final run came with a White single to score the fourth run of the inning.

In the eighth inning, the Boomers scored four runs to take an 8-7 lead.

Evansville gave up another unearned run in the ninth inning. Despite the attempted comeback, getting one back in the final inning, Evansville's comeback ended a run short.

Jon Beymer (0-2) received the loss. Christian Lopez (3-2) pitched a one-two-three in the seventh and earned the win.

Parks led the offense with three hits. White and Peabody notched a pair of RBI each.

The Otters will look to shake the loss off tomorrow against the Boomers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

