Lowengart Poised to Make Baseball History Tonight

June 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders have activated shortstop Assaf Lowengart, who will make his professional debut this evening when the Frontier League's East Division leaders open a three-game series at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ, against the New Jersey Jackals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm EDT.

Lowengart already holds the distinction of being the first Israeli-born position player ever to sign a professional contract with an American baseball team. He was a member of Team Israel for the 2023 World Baseball Classic and, before that, competed for his homeland in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Manager TJ Stanton announced this afternoon that Lowengart will be the Boulders' starting shortstop tonight, wearing uniform #10.

He's scheduled to play his first home game at Clover Stadium in Pomona, NY, on Thursday, June 20th, when the Boulders host the Jackals for a twi-night (two-for-the-price-of-one) doubleheader.

Please note: Due to the heat wave that has enveloped the NYC metro area, first pitch for Thursday's opening game has been pushed back one hour to 6:00pm EDT.

