'Cats Fall Short in Series Opener Despite Olund's Grand Slam

June 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (16-18) continued to be a nightmare against their opponents in the ninth, but ultimately fell 10-7 to the Québec Capitales (21-13) on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Québec opened the scoring in the first. Zeke Wood walked Jesmuel Valentin, and hit Kyle Crowl with a pitch. Afterward, Jake MacKenzie had an RBI single to put the Capitales on top, 1-0.

Crowl was plunked in the third by Dan Beebe. Tyler Osik knocked in Crowl with a double to give Québec a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City got on the board in the sixth. Oscar Campos reached on a two-base error from MacKenzie. Ian Walters drove in a run off ex-ValleyCat Abdiel Saldaña with a single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Crowl homered in the seventh off Gino Sabatine to put the Capitales ahead, 3-1.

Anthony Quirion doubled to start the eighth. Jonathan Lacroix had a bunt single, and Quirion went to third. Francisco Hernandez walked, which placed a runner at every square base. Marc-Antoine Lebreux singled in two runs off Greg Blackman. Valentin followed up with a sac fly to provide Québec with a 6-1 advantage.

The Capitales added four in the ninth to take a 10-1 lead. Lebreux and Crowl highlighted the frame as each player had an RBI single.

The ValleyCats showed plenty of resilience in the bottom of the ninth. Liam Doolan walked Kyle Novak, hit Dylan Broderick with a pitch, and walked Elvis Peralta to load the bases. Demias Jimerson came in as a pinch-runner for Broderick after he was issued a free pass. Novak scored after Ryan Cash reached on an error from Osik.

Two batters later, Javeyan Williams had an RBI hit by pitch. Alec Olund then belted a grand slam off Yusniel Padron, the first one of the season for Tri-City, to make it a 10-7 game. It was Olund's fourth homer of the year, and the 'Cats have scored 11 runs in the ninth over the past three games. After the roundtripper, Padron induced two groundouts to seal the win for Québec.

Saldaña (3-1) earned the win. He tossed 5.2 innings, giving up an unearned run on six hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Wood (0-1) received the loss. He tossed two innings, allowing a run on one hit, walking four, and striking out a season-high four batters.

Tri-City looks to take the middle game of the series on Wednesday, June 19 th. First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | QUÉBEC 10 | TRI-CITY 7

W: Abdiel Saldana (3-1)

L: Zeke Wood (0-1)

Time of Game: 3:12

Attendance: 1,597

