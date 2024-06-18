Eighth Inning Rally Leads Boomers to Win in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to rally past the Evansville Otters on Tuesday night, scoring a 9-8 win in the series opener on Tuesday night, the team's 12th comeback win of the year.

For just the second time in the last eight contests the Boomers were able to score first, plating three runs in the top of the third to open an early advantage. Christian Fedko singled with one away and stole second. Chase Dawson followed with a walk and following a double steal Kyle Fitzgerald also walked to load the bases. Aaron Simmons opened the scoring with a two-run double to right. Willie Joe Garry followed with an RBI groundout. Evansville plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to draw within 3-2. Both teams scored in the fourth but Evansville scored four times in the fifth to open a 7-4 edge.

The scoring remained stagnant until the eighth when the Boomers scored four times. Will Prater stroked a two-run opposite field single to bring the Boomers within 7-6. Alec Craig came in to score the tying run on a wild pitch and a single from Dawson put the Boomers ahead. Craig dropped a basehit into center in the ninth to score a needed insurance run. Evansville scored a run in the bottom of the ninth but Jake Joyce was able to earn his seventh save with the game ending on a strike-him-out, throw-him out double play with Allante Hall cutting down the tying run at second.

The Boomers posted 12 hits in the victory. Fedko and Dawson both recorded three hits. Prater and Kyle Fitzgerald knocked home two runs apiece. Cristian Lopez earned the win in relief by tossing a perfect seventh, improving to 3-2 on the year. Five pitchers appeared in the game.

The Boomers (21-12) continue the series on Wednesday night at 6:35pm. RHP Jackson Hickert (3-0, 6.16) is the scheduled starter for Schaumburg in the middle contest. The Boomers will return home this weekend for three games beginning with Jurassic Ballpark on Friday night which will also feature postgame fireworks. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

