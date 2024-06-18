Bullpen Locks Down Titans' Fourth-Straight Victory

Brockton, MA - The Ottawa Titans (18-15) got three shutout innings of relief from the bullpen, earning their fourth consecutive victory in a road trip opening 3-2 win over the New England Knockouts (11-22) on Tuesday.

Starters Tyler Jandron (win, 3-2) and Richard Brito (ND, 3-0) each hurled scoreless innings to open the night - which saw each squad strand runners on the corners in the first inning.

The Knockouts posted both their runs in the series opener in the third - seeing Jandron surrender the game-opening tallies without the home side getting a hit. With two walks and a hit batter aboard, Jandron beaned Jalen Garcia to start the scoring before Brady West's sac fly made it 2-0.

With a Michael Fuhrman walk aboard - the Rolling Hills Estates, California product got himself into scoring position with a pair out with a stolen base - seeing the Titans get on the board with an RBI single from Jamey Smart.

Brito exited with injury just prior to the start of the fifth inning, after seeing the Titans not being able to capitalize with the first two against Heisell Baro.

Nic Daniels (loss, 1-1) walked three consecutive hitters in the sixth - seeing Victor Cerny tie the game with an opposite-field single to right, plating Michael Fuhrman. Next, Jackie Urbaez put the Titans ahead for good with a sac fly to left - scoring Jamey Smart to put the Titans up 3-2.

With a quality outing from Jandron - in which he allowed just the two runs on four hits, walking two, hitting four, and striking out a season-high tying six - the lefty retired ten of the final 12 he faced.

McLain Harris, Matt Dallas, and Erasmo Piñales (save, 9) each had to navigate through traffic apart of three shutout innings of relief to help the Titans win their fourth in a row and to start the trip on a high note.

The Titans have now won eight of their last nine - and got multi-hit performances from Victor Cerny and AJ Wright - while Michael Fuhrman, Jamey Smart, and Jake Guenther each reached base safely twice.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the second of three against the New England Knockouts on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. After the set in New England, the Titans will head north for a weekend set against the Trois-Rivières Aigles. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

