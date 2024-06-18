Huge Week Ahead for First-Place Boulders (And Lowengart Set to Make History)

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders are off to their best start since 2017 - back in their Can-Am League days - sitting atop the Frontier League's East Division with a record of 21-10 after taking two of three over the weekend against the Joliet Slammers. It marked the Boulders' eighth series victory in 11 tries this season, matching the '17 squad's franchise record.

Coming up this week, a split four-game series with the division-rival New Jersey Jackals, with action tonight (6:35pm EDT) and tomorrow (6:05pm) at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ, then a twi-night/two-for-the-price-of-one doubleheader at Clover Stadium in Pomona, NY, starting at 5:05pm on Thursday, June 20th.

Following that showdown, the New England Knockouts pay their first visit to Rockland on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (June 21-23).

Friday's game (7:05pm start) marks Military Appreciation Night, with SuperHero Night on Saturday (6:35pm first pitch), and the Sunday (3:05pm) matinee preceded by the Boulders' Sopranos Day celebration which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the legendary HBO/MAX show's premiere and features an appearance by co-star Steve Schirripa, who played "Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri."

Schirripa will host a pre-game meet-and-greet, then throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and sign autographs along the Clover Stadium concourse.

And, as an added highlight this week, the Boulders are also thrilled to welcome history-making infielder Assaf Lowengart - the first Israeli-born position player to ever sign a professional contract with an American baseball team.

Lowengart's addition to the roster comes with a tip of the cap for Hudson Valley Congressman Mike Lawler (New York's 17th District).

Boulders Founder and Team President Shawn Reilly said, "The Boulders are very appreciative of Congressman Lawler's efforts in helping to facilitate Assaf's visa process, and also appreciate his ongoing support of the ball club and our community."

