Knockouts Drop Series Opener to Titans; Lose Fourth Straight

June 18, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA. - Ottawa's Jackie Urbaez delivered the go-ahead run in the sixth for a 3-2 victory over New England on Tuesday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Titans boosted their record to 18-15 while the Knockouts sank to 11-22.

Prior to the game Manager Jerod Edmondson spoke about the importance of winning the series. "We need to start winning series. We are one third into the season right now. So that next two thirds we gotta win some series to put us in contention to go to the playoffs. We are obviously trying to win every game that we are out here. That's just the way that it is but we got to start ranching it up a little bit and tighten the things that we are missing up and we will be good."

Utility player Kegan Calero added how he can help the Knockouts to win ballgames and the adjustment he has to make here in the pros. "I am going to bring my energy every single game. Keep grinding out at bats. Keep grinding in the field and get used to the pitching a little bit more. The velo and the pro level I know I am going to click away."

Ottawa's starting pitcher Tyler Jandron led his team to victory by pitching six solid innings. During this time, he allowed only four hits and two earned runs, while also striking out six batters and issuing two walks. New England's starting pitcher, Richard Brito, was pulled from the game just before the fifth inning due to an injury. Although Brito didn't receive a decision, his performance included four innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, two walks, and two strikeouts. As for the reliever Nic Daniels, he ended up with the loss after allowing a hit and two earned runs in just one inning of work. Erasmo Pinales recorded the save pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Jackie Urbaez walked to lead off the game, in the top of the first but unfortunately, he was quickly eliminated when Christian Ibarra grounded out into a double play. The momentum briefly picked up with two consecutive hits, placing runners on the corners, but it was short-lived as Jason Dicochea grounded out, ending the inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Austin White started off by engaging in an 11-pitch showdown against Jandron, ultimately coming out victorious with a double between right center field. Shortly after, Jake Boone was struck by a pitch. With runners positioned at the corners, Brady West grounded out to the first baseman to conclude the inning.

The first three Knockouts batters reached base to load the bases with only one out in the bottom of the third. Jalen Garcia was hit by a pitch, resulting in a run scored. This marked the fourth time a Knockout was hit by a pitch, with Garcia being hit in his first two at-bats. Following that, West hit a fly ball to Taylor Wright in center field, which allowed White to score from third base, extending New England's lead to 2-0.

Brito managed to get the first two outs quickly in the fourth. However, the situation changed when Michael Fuhrman walked and then successfully stole second base to be in scoring position. Taking full advantage of the opportunity, Jamie Smart drove an RBI single up the middle, narrowing the score to 2-1.

Ottawa's first two hitters managed to get on base in the fifth. However, Heisell Baro regained his composure and proceeded to retire the next three hitters, preventing any runs from being scored.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, with one out, John Cristino came close to hitting a home run. The ball sailed towards deep centerfield, where it ricocheted off Wright's glove at the warning track. However, the Knockouts were unable to capitalize on it. The inning concluded with Jalen Garcia and West striking out, leaving Cristino stranded at third.

In the sixth inning, with only one out, Daniels couldn't find his command, allowing three consecutive walks that loaded the bases. Then, Victor Cerny came through with a remarkable opposite field single, hitting the ball just out of reach of Boone, who leaped for it at second base, resulting in a game-tying hit. Following Cerny's heroics, Urbaez stepped up and hit a sacrifice fly to left field, enabling Garcia to cross home plate and put their team in the lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Noah Lucier hit a strong line drive to left-center field for a double. After rounding second base, he attempted to push for a triple, but the left fielder, Jake Guenther, made a quick and accurate throw to the cutoff man, Ibarra, who relayed the ball to third base, catching Lucier in a close play for the second out of the inning.

Both teams kept the opposing team at bay in the late innings during the course of the game, and the Knockouts used five different relievers during the course of the contest.

In total they gave up three hits and two earned runs, while walking seven and striking out a batter. The Titans used the trio of McLain Harris, Matt Dallas and Pinales, who combined for three hits in three shutout innings in relief.

AJ Wright and Cerny both had multiple hits in the game, and the trio of Taylor Wright, Smart, and Guenther each contributed a base hit as well. As for New England, six players managed to record at least a hit.

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow for game two of their series against the Ottawa Titans. Tickets for the game can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.