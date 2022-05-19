Y'alls-Jackals Declared No Contest

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls and the New Jersey Jackals Thursday night game has been declared a no contest after mother nature interrupted the game three times, with the last delay ultimately resulting in the cancellation.

The Y'alls were ahead 12-3 with two outs in the fourth inning. A game is considered official if the home team is ahead after the top of the fifth, or the away team is leading after the bottom of the fifth. The game did not reach either threshold, and New Jersey and Florence not playing each other again this season are two of the main factors resulting in the cancellation other than the nasty weather.

The Y'alls jumped on LHP Jared Milch for eight runs in the second inning behind three home runs. AJ Bumpass hit a solo home run, Brian Leef hit a grand slam, and Casey Combs hit a two-run shot. Florence added on three more in the third thanks to a RBI-double by Anthony Brocato and a fielder's choice ground out by Harrison DiNicola. Another run scored on a wild pitch.

The Jackals scored two in the first inning - the fifth time in six games the Y'alls opponent has scored first in the opening inning - thanks to a pair of errors. Both runs against RHP Jared Cheek were unearned. Another run scored after an error in the third inning.

Two different delays occurred before the cancellation. The weather became very bad very quickly, featuring heavy rains, high wind speeds, and big bolts and flashes of thunder and lightning. Fans and staff were escorted to the front office, bathrooms, and team shop on the lower concourse for to ensure everyone's safety.

Florence now turns its attention to the start of the final three-game series of the opening homestand. The Ottawa Titans come to town tomorrow for a 7:03 first pitch.

