Boomers Rally past Boulders in Rubber Game of Series

May 19, 2022 - Frontier League (FL)







Rockland County, NY - One out away from a loss, the Schaumburg Boomers rallied to tie the game and then broke loose for four 10th inning runs to grab a 5-1 win over the host New York Boulders in the rubber game of their three-game set at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

After being held in check by Boulders' pitching through eight innings, Schaumburg finally broke through in the ninth inning, tying the game at 1-1 on a two-out double by Brett Milazzo.

The Boomers' Braxton Davidson led off the ninth against New York closer Leo Pineda with a single. Two outs later, Salas stole second and then scored the tying run on Milazzo's bloop double down the left field line.

Pineda then induced a groundout from pinch-hitter Chris Ruiz to end the inning.

The Boomers tagged Luke Dawson, the Boulders fourth pitcher of the day, for four runs on four hits in the 10th, getting RBI singles from Alec Craig and William Salas and a two-run triple by Matt Bottcher, his third hit of the game.

The Boulders took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a two-out single by Max Smith that scored Jake MacKenzie.

Robby Rowland started on the mound for New York and tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings, surrendering just four hits while walking one and striking out six.

Luke Burton relieved Rowland with two runners on and one out in the eighth and struck out the only two batters he faced.

Schaumburg got six innings out of starter Blake Stelzer, who allowed one run on four hits. He walked ywo and struck out 10.

Jake Joyce and Thomas Nicoll followed with a scoreless inning of relief for the Boomers. Darrell Thompson finished up for Schaumburg, pitching a scoreless ninth and 10th.

Thompson got the win in his first decision of the season, while Dawson was tagged with the loss, also in his first decision of the year.

Giovanni Garbella had three hits in the loss for New York.

