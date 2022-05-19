Titans Put up Franchise-Best 20 Hits in Victory over ThunderBolts
May 19, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release
Crestwood, IL - The Ottawa Titans (4-2) were able to pick up their second straight series win, taking the series finale 13-3 over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Thursday afternoon.
The Titans' offence picked up where they left off following Wednesday's win, scoring in the top of the first on three hits.
The bats heated up in the second, scoring four more times off RBI hits from Rodrigo Orozco, AJ Wright, and Brendon Dadson.
ThunderBolts right-hander Kenny Mathews only managed to toss 4.1 innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on 12 hits.
Jackie Urbaez and Tyrus Greene got on base for Rodrigo Orozco in the sixth when the Panamanian roped a one-out double to the gap in right-centre. Orozco was later taken out of the ballgame, finishing 2-4 with two doubles and four RBI.
Orozco was replaced by Jason Dicochea, who in his first plate appearance, hit a bases-clearing double in the top half of the sixth, on route to a six-run inning.
Left-hander Tyler Jandron (win, 2-0) got the ball for the Titans in the series finale, and once again was brilliant. The southpaw went six complete, allowing an unearned run on three hits, striking out seven.
Scott Gillespie relieved Jandron in the seventh, surrendering two runs on a Jace Mercer two-run single.
Kyle Serrano and Kenny Williams pitched a combined two shutout innings, striking out four to preserve the series win.
In the ballgame, the Titans set a new franchise record with 20 hits on Thursday. While six Titans had multiple-hit performances, AJ Wright once again led the charge by notching another four hits. It was the second time this season Wright recorded four hits in a game.
Also, the Titans' offence picked up eight doubles in the double-digit victory.
The Titans will finish their season-opening road trip by going to Florence, Kentucky to open up a three-game series with the Y'alls tomorrow night. Right-hander Jack Alkire taking the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 7:03 p.m.
The Ottawa Titans open the home portion of the 2022 season on Tuesday against the Evansville Otters at Ottawa Stadium. First pitch for the inaugural home opener is at 6:30 p.m.
For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 8-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
Images from this story
|
Ottawa Titans exchange a high five after scoring against the Windy City ThunderBolts
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2022
- Titans Put up Franchise-Best 20 Hits in Victory over ThunderBolts - Ottawa Titans
- ValleyCats Overpower Crushers, Take Series Victory on Education Day - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Lake Erie drops rubber match to Tri-City, 10-6 - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boomers Steal Series Win in Extras - Schaumburg Boomers
- Boomers Rally past Boulders in Rubber Game of Series - New York Boulders
- Gateway Takes Rain-Shortened Finale over Aigles - Gateway Grizzlies
- Wild Things, Clearview Partner to Add Kids Fest to Celeb Softball Lineup - Washington Wild Things
- 11-Run Fifth Highlights Huge Win for Otters - Evansville Otters
- Crushers Squash 'Cats Late Game Heroics, Win 5-3 - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Y'alls Lose to New Jersey on Ninth Inning Home Run - Florence Y'alls
- Grizzlies Drop Middle Game to Trois-Rivieres - Gateway Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa Titans Stories
- Titans Put up Franchise-Best 20 Hits in Victory over ThunderBolts
- Westcott Dazzles as Titans Even Series with ThunderBolts
- Titans Fall in Sudden Death to Open Up Series with ThunderBolts
- Slammers Shutout Titans in Series Finale
- Timely Hits Power Titans over Slammers