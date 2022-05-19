Titans Put up Franchise-Best 20 Hits in Victory over ThunderBolts

May 19, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans exchange a high five after scoring against the Windy City ThunderBolts

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans exchange a high five after scoring against the Windy City ThunderBolts(Ottawa Titans)

Crestwood, IL - The Ottawa Titans (4-2) were able to pick up their second straight series win, taking the series finale 13-3 over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Thursday afternoon.

The Titans' offence picked up where they left off following Wednesday's win, scoring in the top of the first on three hits.

The bats heated up in the second, scoring four more times off RBI hits from Rodrigo Orozco, AJ Wright, and Brendon Dadson.

ThunderBolts right-hander Kenny Mathews only managed to toss 4.1 innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on 12 hits.

Jackie Urbaez and Tyrus Greene got on base for Rodrigo Orozco in the sixth when the Panamanian roped a one-out double to the gap in right-centre. Orozco was later taken out of the ballgame, finishing 2-4 with two doubles and four RBI.

Orozco was replaced by Jason Dicochea, who in his first plate appearance, hit a bases-clearing double in the top half of the sixth, on route to a six-run inning.

Left-hander Tyler Jandron (win, 2-0) got the ball for the Titans in the series finale, and once again was brilliant. The southpaw went six complete, allowing an unearned run on three hits, striking out seven.

Scott Gillespie relieved Jandron in the seventh, surrendering two runs on a Jace Mercer two-run single.

Kyle Serrano and Kenny Williams pitched a combined two shutout innings, striking out four to preserve the series win.

In the ballgame, the Titans set a new franchise record with 20 hits on Thursday. While six Titans had multiple-hit performances, AJ Wright once again led the charge by notching another four hits. It was the second time this season Wright recorded four hits in a game.

Also, the Titans' offence picked up eight doubles in the double-digit victory.

The Titans will finish their season-opening road trip by going to Florence, Kentucky to open up a three-game series with the Y'alls tomorrow night. Right-hander Jack Alkire taking the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 7:03 p.m.

The Ottawa Titans open the home portion of the 2022 season on Tuesday against the Evansville Otters at Ottawa Stadium. First pitch for the inaugural home opener is at 6:30 p.m.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 8-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

