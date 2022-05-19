11-Run Fifth Highlights Huge Win for Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - After a big offensive inning in the fifth, the Evansville Otters cruised to a 20-1 win over the Empire State Greys on Wednesday night.

After the two teams exchanged a run each in the opening two innings, Evansville started to pace the game in the third and beyond.

The Otters scored two in the third and three in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead into the fifth.

In the bottom half of the fifth, Evansville put the game away. The first runs of the inning came on a grand slam from centerfielder Jeffery Baez, the second grand slam for the Otters this season.

Later in the inning, after a couple more RBI hits, second basemen Gary Mattis struck a ball towards left field for a three-run home run, his second of the season. Directly after, designated hitter Zach Biermann snagged his first home run of the season, a no-doubter to right.

Finally, 11 runs later, the onslaught ended, with the lead now at 17-1.

The Otters managed three more runs in the game, one another long ball off the bat of catcher Dakota Phillips, his first of the year.

J.R. Davis also had a home run in the game for Evansville.

Parker Brahms threw eight strikeouts in his first outing of the year, earning the win as well. Gerald De La Cruz was handed the loss for Empire State, dropping him to 0-1.

With the win, the Otters have claimed their first series win of the 2022 season. They can go for the sweep on Thursday night as the two face off for the final time this season.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m., with Bosse Field gates opening at 6:30 p.m. It is the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, with discounted drafts and domestic cans.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

