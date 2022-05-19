Wild Things, Clearview Partner to Add Kids Fest to Celeb Softball Lineup

WASHINGTON, Pa. - On July 16, 2022, at Wild Things Park, the Washington Wild Things and The Coury Firm will present the 2nd Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game, hosted by former Pitt All-American Dorin Dickerson and with proceeds benefitting The Heyward House. The lineup of celebrities has already started to be announced and now the Wild Things have announced the addition of Kids Fest, presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union, to the lineup of activities for the day.

The event, which is free to kids 12 and under with registration for the event upon ticket purchase, will feature field access from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the day of the event. Kids Fest will feature several inflatables, like bounce houses, speed pitch and more, baseball instruction for those who choose to take part with former Wild Things and Pittsburgh-area natives Mick Fennell and Ryan Cox of Fennell Brothers Baseball and more.

"We have pushed to make Saturday, July 16 an all-day event that would be appealing to all ages and we are very excited to partner with Clearview Federal Credit Union on this event that will additionally benefit the charitable efforts of The Heyward House," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Between the half-dozen inflatables and former Wild Things' players from Fennell Brothers Baseball providing baseball instruction, we look to create a memorable experience for the kids."

Kids can bring their gloves into the stadium for the on-field instruction.

"Clearview is excited to partner with Cam Heyward and his Foundation to bring Kids Fest to this year's Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game," said Ron Celaschi, President & CEO of Clearview Federal Credit Union. "Cam's passion for supporting the youth of the Pittsburgh region through the Heyward House reflects our vision of helping people to enjoy a better life. We are looking forward to joining the event by providing the kids and families a special area to enjoy the day."

Those who have already purchased tickets for the event that would like to register their children for Kids Fest can do so by calling the Wild Things' box office at 724-250-9555. If you haven't purchased tickets yet, would like to do so and would like to sign your kids up for the event, that option is available at the ticket link below.

Tickets are $10 and are available now at https://bit.ly/CelebSBTix22.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON WILD THINGS

The Washington Wild Things are a professional baseball team that plays in the MLB-partnered Frontier League. In 2022, the Wild Things are celebrating their 20th season of baseball in the longest-running independent baseball league in history with all kinds of celebrations, fun and great baseball at Wild Things Park. The team has won seven division championships and has been to four Frontier League Championship Series within their numerous playoff appearances. Fans and media can stay aware of all the happenings within the Wild Things' organization, both on and off the field, by following the team's social media platforms and website: washingtonwildthings.com. For other inquiries, call the front office at 724-250-9555.

The Wild Things' organization and Wild Things Park has been selected as the host of the 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game, presented by The Coury Firm. The festivities will begin Saturday, July 16 and run through the game itself Wednesday, July 20. Tickets are available at bit.ly/FLASG22TIX. More information can be found at washingtonwildthings.com as well.

